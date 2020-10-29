Share:

Peshawar - In order to improve the ambulatory services and to ensure its all-time availability across the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hand over ambulances of all hospitals to Rescue 1122. The matter would be presented in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for final approval.

This was decided in a high-level meeting held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to discuss the reform initiatives of health department. Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, Secretary Relief, Secretary Health, Director General Health Services, Director General Rescue 1122 and other relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister directed the authorities of health and relief departments to immediately finalize all matters regarding handing over of ambulances to the Rescue 1122. The meeting also decided to devise proper mechanism for ad-hoc recruitments as well as to expedite ongoing recruitment process of doctors and other medical staff. It was decided that a meeting of all concerned departments would be convened next week to finalize the mechanism to this effect.

Similarly, outsourcing of diagnostic and non-clinical services in the secondary hospitals was also decided in principle. The forum discussed matters related to the posting of management and doctors of general cadre and decided to empower the health department for the posting and transfer against all administrative posts except posting/transfer on key administrative slots of the department. It was also decided to implement the E-transfer policy in the department to streamline the posting/transfer of doctors and other staff in health department.

The meeting decided to empower the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) of health department to monitor the District Headquarter Hospitals and other secondary care hospitals with special focus on referral system and availability of emergency medicines in these hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that provision of maximum possible facilities to the general masses regarding health service delivery was top priority of his government and as such all available resources would be utilised to strengthen the health sector in the province.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure all time availability of essential medicines in the emergency departments of all public sector hospitals. He also directed the officials concerned to work on the outsourcing of emergency medicines supply to hospitals.

Mahmood Khan also directed for immediate transfers of all clerical staff and section officers of health department working on the same post for more than two years. The meeting was informed that all preparations had been finalised to launch the extension of Sehat Insaaf Card Scheme to the entire population of the province. It was informed that immunisation coverage in the province had considerably increased whereas significant increase in the availability of medicines in the basic and rural health centres had also been reported during last couple of months.

The forum was informed that work on outsourcing of various hospitals in merged areas was in progress. The Chief Minister on the occasion also directed the concerned quarters to compulsorily include purchase of medical equipments in all PC-Is of new hospitals so that procurement of medical equipments could be ensured with the completion of buildings for new hospitals.