ISLAMABAD-Madonna, 62, and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 26, combined business with pleasure in a series of racy images posted to the Material Girl’s Instagram account. The product of a photoshoot the pop star had teased one day earlier included one steamy pic in which Madonna -whose full name is Madonna Louise Ciccone- boasted cotton candy pink hair for the shoot. In some photos, the songstress donned an elaborately graffitied, tan trench coat.