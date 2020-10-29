Share:

OKARA - Some unidentified armed have men shot dead Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) officer at Okara, when he was on his way to home from office. Rehmat Ali, Mobile Credit Officer ZTBL Rajowal Branch, District Okara was shot dead by armed robbers, who intercepted his bike. The President ZTBL and colleagues expressed shock at the incident and paid rich tributes to the services of Rehmat Ali, who laid his life in the line of duty. Police have lodged FIR against unknown culprits.