Share:

LAHORE - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has transferred seven tube wells in Johar Town, on Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed inaugurated the tube well automation system in Johar Town. Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and MD Syed Zahid Aziz were also present on this occasion. The Minister said that these tube wells have been shifted on SCADA with the help of PITB and this will make controlling and monitoring easier.

The transfer to the automated system will ensure better utilization of manpower and now only three men are required to control these seven tube wells besides saving electricity. In the next six months, 21 more tube wells will be shifted on this system. He said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister, information technology is being promoted in the institutions.

He congratulated WASA’s administration for taking the best initiative. Similar projects will be launched in other WASAs as well.

WASA Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood said that WASA Lahore is taking initiatives for the convenience of the people and is a role model for all water supply agencies.

MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz said that services of local people have been acquired for the installation of SCADA system.

He further disclosed that with the help of professors and IT professionals of the University of Information Technology, SCADA system has been successfully launched.