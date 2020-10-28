Share:

LAHORE -Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore organised a Pink Walk to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy life-style in lowering risk of breast cancer. The chief guest at the event was the First Lady of Pakistan, Mrs. Samina Alvi and the event was attended by the management of SKMCH&RC and senior consultants.

Dr. Asif Loya, the Medical Director of SKMCH&RC, welcomed the guests and senior oncologist at SKMCH&RC, Dr Neelam Siddique. Consultant Oncologist spoke about the important role of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise and a healthy diet. She concluded her talk by reminding the audience that early detection of breast cancer and prompt therapy leads to increased survival. Ms. Naila Khan, the Associate Director Marketing, who was the master of ceremony, praised Mrs. Alvi’s personal interest for the cause of fighting cancer which resulted in unprecedented work on the cause this year.

Mrs. SaminaAlvi acknowledged the work being done by Shaukat Khanum Hospital that is a national institution that is providing financially supported treatment to over 75% of all cancer patients.

She mentioned some special efforts by her initiative for the cause this year that included a breast cancer awareness message on the telephone tone which aims to reach a majority of public, especially women in far flung areas, launch of a help-line for breast cancer queries, and her visits to various cities to raise awareness about breast cancer. She emphasized on the importance of breast self-examination and seeking treatment immediately.

Mrs Alvi especially thanked all the doctors, nurses, institutions, civil society and media for their efforts in fighting breast cancer.

Dr. Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer and the acting Chief Executive Officer of SKMCH&RC, acknowledged the role of media in breaking the taboo around breast cancer and the support of various corporates in promoting the life-saving message of breast cancer awareness. He shared a five prong strategy of SKMCH&RC to fight breast cancer based on awareness, early detection, treatment, research, and training of healthcare professionals.