Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, while chairing a meeting to review the performance of the NAB Rawalpindi region here yesterday, directed its officers and officials to make allout efforts for the recovery of looted money from corrupt elements by adopting the zero tolerance policy.

According to a statement issued here, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi gave a briefing to the meeting about the performance of his regional bureau. He informed that the Accountability Court Islamabad has approved plea bargain of accused Zain Malik, Director, M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited of Rs9,050,554,034/- in six cases investigated by NAB Rawalpindi. The said plea bargain is more than Rs9 billion which is the highest plea bargain in the history of NAB due to the NAB Rawalpindi’s efforts in six cases inclduing investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam vide case FIR No. 04/2018 dated 06-07-2018 register at FIA SB Circle, Karachi State Vs Hussain Lawai & other (Ref No. 02/2019 transferred from Banking Court Karachi) against Rs. 2,129,789,550, Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in the fake bank accounts scam regarding misuse of authority in illegal allotment / regularization of govt land in favor of M/s Pink Residency and others State Vs Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed & others (Ref No. 04/2019) against Rs. 1,563,019,920. Similarly, plea bargain have been approved in four other cases including Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against Manzoor Kadir, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi and others State Vs Manzoor Qadir Kaka, DG SBCA & others (Ref No. 14/2019) against Rs. 200,000,000, Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding transaction of Rs8.3 billion from Bahria Town through joint account of APS Mushtaq Ahmed and Zain Malik into fake accounts against Rs31,794,564, investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others involved in fake bank accounts scam regarding taking Rs. 1.22 billion kickbacks in JV Opal-225 by Zardari Group against Rs. 170,000,000, Investigation u/s 18 (c) of NAO, 1999 and u/s 24 of AMLA, 2010 against the holder(s) of public office, legal persons and others regarding transaction made from the accounts of M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited and Joint Accounts of Zain Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed into fake accounts agaibst Rs. 4,955,950,000

During the meeting, it was informed that the Accountability Court Islamabad has accepted a plea bargain request of accused Mian Waseem alias Lucky Ali of Rs.1.95 billion which is one of the highest recoveries in the history of NAB. Furthermore, the Accountability Court Islamabad has convicted accused Mati ur Rehman s/o Haji Surat Rehman in Modarba Case with 12 years of imprisonment and fine of Rs. 170 million whereas another accused Atiq ur Rehman s/o Haji Surat Rehman has been declared as Proclaimed Offender. Furthermore, the Accountability Court Islamabad awarded a 10-year sentence to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi along with a fine of Rs. 3.7 billion in corruption reference of Mudaraba’ case which was filed by NAB Rawalpindi.