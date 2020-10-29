Share:

ISLAMABAD PR - The NEPRA has organised a Breast Cancer Awareness Session at its auditorium here to create awareness and educate women about the risks of breast cancer, its early detection and possible treatments.

Dr. Shaista Zafar, a renowned Oncologist, conducted the session which was attended by all female employees and interns of NEPRA. Wife of the Chairman NEPRA, Mrs. Erum Tauseef was the chief guest, a NEPRA press release said.

Dr. Shaista Zafar began the session by giving overview of breast cancer followed by the screening methods such as self-examination, clinical breast examination and mammogram and diagnostic procedures of breast cancer. She also explained in detail the risks of breast cancer, its earlier detection, ill effects of the disease and allow people to live a healthy life. She also answered a number of questions raised by the participants.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs. Erum Tauseef, the chief guest, said that such an enlightening session would definitely increase awareness about this dread disease and the female employees as well as their families would benefit from it in great ways. She also lauded the efforts of NEPRA for raising awareness amongst its employees.

Later, the Chairman NEPRA presented a souvenir to Dr. Shaista Zafar.