ISLAMABAD-Every so often, the acting world births a new rising star that makes their way to their acclaimed spot of fame. As we get overwhelmed with new content on our screens a lot these days – one artist who has particularly stood out and made us take notice of him is Hamzah Tariq Jamil. Widely popular as a singer and an actor, Hamzah Tariq Jamil is increasingly looking to be in the spotlight. As an actor, you have to bring something distinctive to each of your characters to stand out – and Hamzah has been doing just that. Hence, even when he initially started out playing roles with limited screen time, he has been able to impress the audiences. Throughout his career, Hamzah has been able to play some meaty roles. From his first play, “Mere Baba Ki Ounchi Haveli” to the latest “Masters” you can see someone who is fond of telling unique stories. Another drama where the young star is all set to make a strong impact is the recently started second season of “MerayDostMerayYaar”. In an industry where storylines can be somewhat predictable and circle around drawing-room politics, Hamzah has been able to find a different niche to some degree.