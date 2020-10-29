Share:

ISLAMABAD PR - In line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris by organizations under the federal government, Chairman National Highways Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum held E-Kachehri at head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country.

In his opening remarks, Capt ® Sikander said, a mechanism has been evolved to control prices and quality of items on motorways to facilitate the travellers. According to which list of prices shall be placed at prominent places at restaurants and tuck Shops set up at rest areas and service areas. Banners have also been placed with designation and telephone numbers of concerned officials. In case of overcharging and sale of sub-standard items, travelers may contact at the given numbers.

Giving answers to the questions of the people, the NHA chief said, complaints made by the people are seriously taken and immediate remedial measures are devised. He said, at Shorkot issues relating to flow of traffic were of technical natures which now have been solved and that hopefully in four to five days traffic will be able to move to their destination without interruption at this location.

Speaking about Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road he said, it is recently been handed over to NHA after federalization.

Talking about the construction of approach road of Layyah Taunsa Bridge he said, work for construction of road has been tendered.

He said, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) along Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) has been installed and now steps are being taken to make it operational. He said, Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway is a mega project and only missing link of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway project.