LAHORE-Pakistan Green and Pakistan White baseball teams on Wednesday left for Gilgit-Baltistan to play exhibition matches of baseball.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah bade farewell to the teams. Al-Jalil Garden CEO Chaudhry Nasrullah Warraich graced the occasion as chief guest, who was introduced with the players by Fakhar Shah.

Talking to media, Ch Nasrullah said: “The Pakistan Federation Baseball is going to hold a baseball match at the highest place in the world and we stand with the federation on this historic occasion. Al-Jalil Garden will continue to support the federation in the development of baseball in future.”

Earlier, PFB President Fakhar Shah announced the squad of Pakistan Green and Pakistan White teams. Umair Imdad Bhatti will lead Pakistan White team while Tariq Nadeem will be his deputy and Khurram Butt its coach. The rest of the players include Syed Ali Shah, Fazlur Rehman, Arshad Khan, Syed Amin Afridi, Mohammad Abdullah, Alamgir Khan, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Usman Shaukat, Abu Bakar Work, Mohammad Asim and Shah Rukh.

Pakistan Green team will be captained by Faqir Hussain with Syed Muhammad Shah will be his deputy and Tahir Mahmood coach. The other member of Green team include Mohammad Sameer Zawar, Mohammad Zakir, Asad Ali, Timur Javed, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Haris, Wahid, Mohammad Waseem (KP), Hassan Jamil, Nasir Iqbal and Syed Ahsan Amir Kazmi.