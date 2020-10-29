Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected the Pakistan-specific reference in the “joint statement”, issued by India and the US after their “2+2 Ministerial Dialogue” as unwarranted and misleading.

Responding to reference to Pakistan in the “joint statement” issued by India and the US on October 27, 2020, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan takes strong exception to Pakistan-related assertions made in the selective and one-sided Joint Statement, devoid of meeting the “objectivity criteria.”

“Failing to take cognizance of the grave humanitarian and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, further aggravated by India’s unilateral and illegal measures of 5 August 2019, is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility,” he said.

The spokesperson said that gratuitous and self-serving references in joint statements cannot mask the fact that it is India that continues to be the nerve centre of state-terrorism in the region including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besides being a safe haven for the perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and Islamophobia.

“By seeking to project itself as ‘victim’ of terrorism, India cannot divert attention from the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces and the resulting humanitarian crisis in IIOJK,” he added.

The international community, he said, “recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and success in the fight against terrorism. As a country that has suffered the most from cross-border terrorism, Pakistan would continue to contribute constructively to regional and global efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.”

Chaudhri added: “It is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.”

Pakistan also categorically rejected the Indian government's illegal amendments in land ownership laws in IIOJK promulgated under “J-K Re-organisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020.”

A foreign ministry statement said: “The highly condemnable Indian action is yet another clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India, and international law.”

The IIOJK, it said: “is an internationally recognised dispute under the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and international law. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and subsequent measures, particularly the domicile law and now the land ownership laws, are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK to convert the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land. Changing the demographic structure of the occupied territory is a violation of the 4th Geneva Convention and constitutes war crime.”

All these measures and laws, lacking legal and moral legitimacy, “are forced upon the oppressed people of IIOJK through the barrel of the gun with an unprecedented military siege in the most militarized zone in the world,” the statement said.

It is reiterated that such steps can neither change the disputed nature of IIOJK, recognised as such by the United Nations and the international community, nor can they prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, it added.

The statement said the United Nations and the international community must take immediate action to stop India from changing the demography and distinct identity of IIOJK and facilitate resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UNSC Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.