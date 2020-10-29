LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi bestowed ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan Award’ on 38 people to recognise their services in the war against novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province, which included some posthumous awards.
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were also among the recipients of Shaan-e-Pakistan Award, which also included businessmen, health professionals, philanthropists, volunteers and civil servants, during a ceremony at the Governor’s House late Tuesday night.
Shaan-e-Pakistan Awards ceremony was arranged by Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to acknowledge the meritorious services of professionals, businessmen and philanthropists in the fight against Covid-19.