“Pity the nation that welcomes its new ruler with trumpeting, and farewells him with hooting,

only to welcome another with trumpeting again.”

–Khalil Gibran

Khalil Gibran’s The Garden of the Prophet was published posthumously. Gibran thought of this book as a companion piece to The Prophet. The book is Almustafa’s further narrations with his followers after a long intervening absence.

In the pages of the book under discussion, new topics are introduced as sequential discourses between Almustafa and a disciple. Covering a wide range of subjects that describe how a person might best live a happy and illumined life, Almustafa gives his disciple timeless wisdom. One of the most powerful commentaries in the book is about a nation that is surrounded by crises of all sorts. The words of Almustafa in “Pity the Nation” are the most accurate description of the Pakistani nation. If one reads this piece between the lines, one cannot but only marvel the hidden sociologist in Gibran.