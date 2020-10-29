Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.

He stated this while talking to the Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, Minister for Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan who called him on Thursday.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood was also present. Welcoming the Afghan dignitary, the Prime Minister highlighted the close fraternal ties between the two countries.He reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement.

He added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation. The Prime Minister remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan have untapped economic synergies and complementarities, which could only be realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

The Afghan Commerce Minister appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process and desired for enhanced economic and trade ties between the two countries.