The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) incurred a loss of Rs250 billion after suspension of its flight operation to and from the European Union (EU) states and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to PIA’s spokesperson, the national airlines is bearing a monthly loss of Rs9billion due to the suspension of its flights to Europe and the UK.

It was feared that Pakistan International Airlines may face more losses of Rs54billion if the restrictions remain intact, he added.

In July, the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended the authorisation for the PIA to operate in the bloc for six months.

“EASA has temporarily suspended PIA’s authorisation to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against this decision,” a Pakistan International Airlines statement had said.