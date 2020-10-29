Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy fleet units, in an impressive fire power display, conducted successful live weapons firing in the North Arabian Sea.

According to a press release received here yesterday, the Pakistan Navy fleet units demonstrated their optimum standard of combat readiness through live weapons firing of anti-ship missiles in the North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, was the chief guest on the occasion and witnessed the event along with other senior naval officers.

The missiles launched from Pakistan Navy surface and aviation platforms (fix and rotary wing) successfully hit their intended targets. The successful firings have re-affirmed the Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capability and combat potential.

The Naval Chief expressed his entire satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests.

He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism, said the press release.

On the occasion, he reassured that Pakistan Navy is ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontiers and to make defence of the country impregnable.

The Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across the entire spectrum of warfare, according to the officials, he maintained.