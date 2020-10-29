Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday to discuss status of polio eradication efforts. Present on the occasion were Secretary P&SH Captain (Retired), Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Coordination and Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre Punjab Ms Sundas Irshad. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Polio campaign is underway currently in Punjab. Polio drops are being administered to children across the province and districts bordering other provinces are under special focus. All Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are personally supervising the polio campaigns in Punjab. Our teams are going door-to-door to vaccinate children in endemic areas.

I want to see Punjab Polio free. All teams have been directed to cover all children including guest children.

I urge parents to vaccinate their children and fully cooperate with the mobile teams and the visit fixed centres, if somehow teams miss a child.”

She further said that support of people is crucial to polio eradication as without this support, the government alone cannot make achieve the target.

The Polio SIAs, she added, are being conducted according to the SOPs. She also said that corona cases are increasing in Pakistan including Punjab and people will have to follow SOPs.