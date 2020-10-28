Share:

LAHORE-Unifoam, Abacus, Netsol, Honda, Descon and Digital Planning Services registered victories in the Premier Super League round matches. In the first match played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Unifom defeated Zultec by 91 runs. Unifom scored 218-4 with Abbas Ali smashing unbeaten 147 and M Abbas taking 3 wickets. In reply, Zultec could score 127. Abbas was named player of the match. In the second match, Honda defeated Zephyr by 7 wickets. Batting first, Zephyr scored 146-7 with Moin Akhtar hitting unbeaten 57 and Irfan Rashid taking 3 wickets. Honda achieved the target losing 3 wickets with M Mehfooz cracking 88 runs and was declared player of the match. In the first match played at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Netsol defeated IGS by 72 runs with Bilal Aslam (61*) emigrating as the best player of the match. In the second match, Digital Planning Services defeated UCS by 23 runs as Mohammad Jawad, who played an unbeaten knock of 73, was declared player of the match.

In the first match played at Race Course Cricket Club, Abacus defeated ICI by 117 runs and Salman Sadiq was named player of the match. In the second match, Descon thrashed FBR by 10 wickets. FBR scored 135-8 which Descon achieved without losing any wicket. Mubashir Iqbal hammered 109 runs and was adjudged as hero of the match.