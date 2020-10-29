Share:

LAHORE - A spokesperson for the Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department said that a session of the Punjab Assembly has been convened on November 5, 2020 at 3 pm in which resolutions condemning the blasphemous sketches of France and the Quetta and Peshawar blasts would be presented.

The spokesperson further said that besides other important resolutions of public interest, Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and Punjab Technical Board (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 would also be tabled in the meeting.

He said that South Punjab Institute of Science & Technology DG Khan Bill 2020 and Women Workplace Harassment Amendment Bill 2020 would also be presented in the same session for approval.