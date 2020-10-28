Share:

LAHORE -All Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab have been asked to plan sports events in their respective areas and submit the details of their respective programmes to Sports Board Punjab (SBP) as early as possible. This was said by Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta while chairing a high-profile online meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and all DSOs. Bhutta directed all the DSOs to submit the details of their respective programmes to Hafeez Bhatti. Punjab govt’s new coronavirus SOPs for the holding of sports events were also discussed during the meeting. Bhutta said sports events are being organized to provide sufficient opportunities to athletes to express their sports skills in different disciplines. “Maximum number of players must participate in these sports events.” Aulakh said fresh sports talent will be traced during the sports events scheduled to be organised during next two months. “All the participating players will be provided with the best facilities during the events”.