Massive asteroid named after Apophis - gains speed

ISLAMABAD - An asteroid named after the God of Chaos is gaining speed as it travels on a path towards Earth – and could strike our planet in 48 years, experts warn. Astronomers at the University of Hawai’i confirmed the massive asteroid Apophis has accelerated on its path due to non-uniform radiation, which acts like a tiny thruster. Prior to the discovery, the impact was said to impossible, but the new findings suggest the asteroid has a chance of crashing into Earth on April 12, 2068 – and it could be catastrophic. Apophis is more than 1,000 feet wide and an impact would be equivalent to 880 million tons of trinitrotoluene (TNT) exploding all at once. Apophis was discovered on June 19, 2004 by astronomers at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona.

Half the world’s beaches won’t be underwater by 2100

ISLAMABAD - A doomsday climate change prediction stating half of the world’s beaches will vanish by the end of the 21st century has been rubbished by new research. The findings claim global warming will not spell the end of the world’s beaches, which are economically and ecologically vital to coastal communities. The latest research says it is possible beaches will survive climate change by migrating landwards. Beaches that have a firm barrier behind them however, such as Blackpool and Bournemouth, are still at risk as this prevents the beach from naturally retreating.