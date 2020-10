Share:

TIMERGARA - Students of Government Post Gradu­ate College (GPGC) Tim­ergara on Wednesday held a protest demon­stration to condemn pub­lication of blasphemous caricatures in France and the Islamophobic speech by the French president Emmanuel Macron.

Muttahida Talba Ma­haz (MTM) President Usman Khan, PSF Pres­ident Awais Khan, Aziz Khan and IJT Nazim Mu­jahid Zaib led the protest march that began from GPGC Timergara and culminated at Shaheed Chow Timergara.