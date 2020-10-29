Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday expressed its dissatisfaction over the Islamabad police report submitted in the case of alleged kidnapping of journalist Matiullah Jan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the suo moto case related to the alleged contemptuous tweet by Matiullah Jan.

Matiullah Jan was reportedly abducted by plainclothes and uniforms of anti-terrorism police from Islamabad’s sector G-6/1-3, but the same late night was found near Fateh Jang Road and returned home safely. A video purported to be of the kidnapping sparked an outcry on social media.

The Chief Justice remarked that they did not find this report satisfactory. He added that they have examined the police report and declared it unsatisfactory. The IGP Islamabad still could not decide how to investigate the case and uptill now there is no clue about the kidnappers.

Chief Justice Gulzar further said that the IGP Islamabad should ask a competent police official or committee of police officers to take over the investigation and probe the matter and file a report with the relevant forum under CrPC provisions. For this purpose, the apex court allows the IGP one month.

The bench said that they could take up the contempt matter against the senior journalist later on.

Matiullah Jan’s brother Shahid Abbasi on July 21, 2020 had lodged an FIR in Police Station, Aabpara, Islamabad, claiming that Matiullah was kidnapped by unknown persons, but was released late at the night the same day (July 21).

During the last proceedings, the apex court had expressed complete dissatisfaction over the Islamabad police’s handling of Jan’s abduction case. Time was of the essence in an investigation of a criminal case as evidence disappears with each passing day, observed the bench.

The CJP wondered as to why the investigating officer did not visit relevant departments to gather information. The court directed the Islamabad IGP to supervise the investigation and submit a final report.