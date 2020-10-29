Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to recruit more vaccinators to increase immunisation coverage by 100 in the province. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, which was attended by the representatives of the Health Department, WHO and UNICEF on Wednesday at Sindh Secretariat. It was informed in the briefing by the authorities of Sindh Health Department and PD EPI that at present children were being vaccinated in 30 districts of the province.

Along with the polio campaign, children from birth to 23 months are vaccinated against measles, hepatitis and other diseases.

It was also informed in the meeting that at present there were 1518 EPI centres in government and 235 private hospitals where children were being vaccinated free of cost.

It was further informed in the meeting that 3.5 million children from birth to 23 months were being vaccinated by the 17 thousand LHWs and 3,918 vaccinators throughout the province.

Despite the coronavirus, the immunisation coverage has improved. A helpline 1166 has also been set up.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the health department to increase the coverage of immunisations upto 100. “All children of the province should be vaccinated” said CS Sindh.