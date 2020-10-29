Share:

PESHAWAR - The preliminary investigation report regarding Tuesday’s horrific blast at a religious school in Peshawar was prepared and sent to the authorities concerned.

According to official sources, the report prepared by Counter Terrorism Department, police and law enforcing agencies stated that the st udents were attending the Quran lecture in the main hall of the mosque when the incident occurred. The religious seminary situated is located at a distance of around 160 meters from the mosque.

The report further said perpetrators behind the blast conducted recce of the teacher and pupils approaching the mosque. It further revealed that on the ill-fated day some construction work was also underway in bathrooms of the mosque and the hired labourers were also being interrogated. A student of the seminary has been taken into custody for investigation, the report said.

The data about the pupils studying at the seminary was obtained by the investigators while statements of eyewitness were recorded for identification of the suspected man who placed a bag inside the mosque’s hall.