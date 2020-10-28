Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index lost 194.97 (0.47 per cent), closing at 41,186 points against 41,381 points on the last working day. A total 368,423,779 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 481,047,352 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.147 billion against Rs18.436 billion previous day. As many as 415 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gain and 246 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The top traded company was Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 60,250,500 shares and price per share of Rs 22.71.