Share:

Stone Town- Tanzanian opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu on Wednesday slammed “widespread irregularities” in an election which comes after years of repression under President John Magufuli, who is seeking a second term in office.

Long deemed a haven of stability in East Africa, observers say Tanzania has seen the stifling of democracy and a crackdown on freedom of speech under the 60-year-old Magufuli and his Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, which has been in power since 1961. Observers expressed serious concerns about the fairness of the election in the run up to voting day.