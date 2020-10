Share:

LAHORE -Tanzeel Ahmad batted Golden Star Cricket Club to 5-wicket victory over mighty Apollo Club in the league match of 3rd Ch M Hussain Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Apollo Club scored 206-9 in 35 overs with Asasd Rafiq hitting 48, M Faizan 46 and Junaid Ali 43. Raees Butt claimed 3-25, Sadaqat Ali 2-31 and Samama Riaz 2-45. Golden Star replied strongly and chased the target in 26.2 overs losing five wickets. Tanzeel Ahmad hammered 101 and Tariq Nawaz 60. Hashim Ibrahim bagged 3-34.