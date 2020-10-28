Share:

The Sindh Government announced positions of Junior Elementary School Teachers (JESTs) and Early Childhood Teachers (ECTs) throughout Sindh at the beginning of 2018. The written test was conducted by a third party, IBA Testing Service. It took almost more than one and a half year to announce the result, scrutinizing and final selection of candidates. The offer orders were given in August-2019 whereas the appointment was given from 15th November 2019 onwards on different dates in different districts. More than 200 selected JESTs and ECTs of District Dadu joined schools in Nov-2019. District Dadu was among the top districts who received offer orders, appointment letters and received in-service training.

The current scenario is that out of 20 districts, the salaries of 19 districts have been issued but, only District Dadu is remaining whereas the rest of the districts haven’t received their appointment letters till date. Why only Dadu has been ignored from releasing the salaries? There are many candidates who left their previous jobs due to their selection in JESTs and ECTs. It has been more than 10 months since their joining, they have been teaching in their schools without salaries. These are the selected teachers who qualified a competitive test and received government job on pure merit are completely ignored by the concerned authorities because they got their position on their ability.

Qualified candidates are mostly put in many small hurdles in the name of requirements. This is my special request to our Chief Minister Sindh to kindly look into this matter more seriously. It is always criticized that our education is unsatisfactory due to unqualified teachers but if any qualified teacher, full of enthusiasm, eventually gets an opportunity to work for the cause of education is treated like an ignored person who keeps wandering about here and there fulfilling the requirements sometimes at District Education Office, sometimes in treasury and sometimes protesting for his right under the hot scorching sun at press clubs.

ALI GULLEGHARI,

Dadu.