The second wave of coronavirus has hit and not wearing a mask has officially become a criminal offence.

Owing to the recent and sudden rise in Covid-19 cases once again, following Alyzeh Gabol, actor Usman Mukhtar and model Farwa Kazmi have also tested positive.

While Kazmi revealed the news on her Insta story yesterday, Mukhtar also took to the photo sharing app to reveal details of his health.

