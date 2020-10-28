Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Vice Chancellors (VC) committee on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by universities to control the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Chairman VCs committee Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ali Shah said that all universities must comply with wearing masks amongst students and staff and institutions should be dis-infected as well.

He said that all universities must implement the standard operating procedures provided by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS). VCs while discussing the COVID-19 situation in the universities deliberated that students did not submit fee during COVID-19 situation and institutions are facing financial crunch.

VCs said that the government should provide special grant for universities in this situation to run the institutions. The committee also said that institutions where cases were reported were later sealed.

Earlier, International Islamic University Islamabad was closed for a week after confirmation of novel coronavirus cases there.

The university administration on Tuesday suddenly closed the university and suspended all academic activities after confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the campus.

The District Health Office informed media that the university was closed after confirmation of COVID-19 cases. It added that the two cases were confirmed in the campus and it was recommended to close the university till October 29 for disinfection.

Meanwhile, the university administration later decided to close the university till November 2 and carry the disinfection. The Quaid-i-Azam University was also closed after confirmation of the virus.