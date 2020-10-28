Share:

ANKARA - ietnam has mobilized at least 250,000 troops and 2,300 vehicles to combat the “worst storm” facing the country in at least two decades, local media reported Wednesday. The Southeast Asian country is facing Storm Molave, the ninth in the East Sea this year and fourth in the current month, which has killed two people with many believed missing, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Thousands have been displaced by the storm. The country’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting office said the storm is the strongest in 20 years and will move deeper inland during the day before weakening. Intermittent rains are also lashing many parts of the country. According to daily Vietnam News, around 1,242 fishing vessels with 7,430 workers were asked to return home. More than 44,200 people were evacuated to safety in the Phu Yen province, which is witnessing strong gusts and heavy rainfall. Vietnam’s central region has been reeling from historic flooding and back-to-back storms since early this month. The rains, landslides and floods have killed at least 130 people while 18 are still missing. The rains affected 7 million people in the country. The government of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced it will provide 6,500 tons of rice from the national reserves to four central provinces to assist people affected by the recent flooding.