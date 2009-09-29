KARACHI - A youth was shot dead in a target killing incident in Baldia Town police precincts. Police officials said that 17-year-old Tahir, son of Rashid, was the resident of Swat Colony and was gunned down by some unidentified assailants. They further said that the deceased might be killed over personal enmity. Police, however, have registered the case on behalf of his brother Shakir against unknown persons. In another incident, a girl was died after falling from the building. According to details, a four-year-old girl killed when she fell from the sixth floor of a residential complex Haji Kareem Building located at Chabba Street in the limits of Kharadar police station. Police officials said that the deceased Laiba, daughter of Nadeem, resided in the fourth floor of the building and was playing with the neighbours children when it happened. Her body was handed over to his family after the legal formalities were completed in the Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK). Meanwhile, police have found a burnt body of a newborn baby from the garbage dump at Agra Taj Colony in the limits of Chakiwara police station. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to CHK and later buried in Mewa Shah Graveyard. Police officials said that it was unclear that whether the baby was dumped alive here or not. They added that it might be possible that the caretaker of the garbage dump set the garbage on fire due to which the baby burnt.