WO

Alps

Sitting 7,000ft above the ground, this precarious looking shed juts out from atop an Alps mountain.

The building was built to house the operator of a chairlift in the Portes du Soleil resort in Switzerland.

And with unabated views across the stunning mountain ranges, there are worse places to call your office.

Real estate agent Florin Biscu, from Romania, captured the floating shed during a recent trip to the ski resort.

He said: “When the fog rolls into the valley the shed appears as if it is floating on thin air.”

But the shack is soon to be demolished and replaced by a more modern, sturdier structure.

Despite its rickety appearance, Florin says it is resilient.

He added: “It is safe inside, just a little cramped. It is strong enough to accommodate one person, but no more.

“I was very curious to know why it was there. It is very rustic. It looks like the home of Charlie Chaplin in the movie ‘The Gold Rush’.”