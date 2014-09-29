LAHORE

The 8th International Garment, Textile & Leather Machinery and Accessories Exhibition and Conference (IGATEX) Pakistan is scheduled from 21st to 24th October 2014 at Expo Centre, Lahore.

It is an international event recognised for its quality of exhibitors and visitors.

IGATEX Pakistan 2014 introduces high level machinery, equipments and accessories which provide business opportunities and add value to our exports and hence, will increase the product worth that will positively effect on economic well being of Pakistan. The event is known to not only introduce newest expertise, but also improvise trade benefits and increase foreign investments and spending through business visits by international delegates.

This year IGATEX Pakistan will feature over 550 exhibitors from 35 countries including China, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Taiwan and Switzerland etc. This is highest number of exhibitors participating at an exhibition in Pakistan. The event is expected to host record visitor for any business event in Pakistan engaging textile industry professionals from related industries to witness the modernised and state-of-the-art textile machinery exhibited by leading market players from diverse regions. ICADEX Pakistan - The 2nd International Chemical and Dyes Exhibition & Conference is being organized in conjunction with IGATEX Pakistan to maximise the exhibitor and visitor experience.

Since its inception in 2002, the event has played a pivotal role in the development of textile industry, by introducing efficient machinery to local manufacturers. IGATEX Pakistan 2014 is a leading show with strategic partners such as Textile Machinery Manufacturer’s and Supplier’s Association of Pakistan (TEXMAP), All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA), Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) and Pakistan Textile Journal (PTJ) etc.