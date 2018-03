A lady takes keen interest in a painting of Sara Riaz Khan during an exhibition at Nomad Gallery, Saidpur Village.



Visitors take keen interest in a painting of Sara Riaz Khan during an exhibition at Nomad Gallery, Saidpur Village.



A lady carries her child taking keen interest in a painting of Sara Riaz Khan during an exhibition at Nomad Gallery, Saidpur Village.



British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Philip Barton inaugurating the painting exhibition of Sara Riaz Khan at Nomad Gallery, Saidpur Village.