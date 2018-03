Malala Yousafzai, the 18 year old Nobel Peace Prize winner, has demonstrated that apart from being a champion of the promotion of women’s education all over the world, she is also quite an extraordinary magician.

Malala’s card tricks surprised and impressed everyone on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 18 year old pretended to pick the chat show host’s card incorrectly, only to later reveal that she knew exactly what she was doing.