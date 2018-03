MULTAN

Death toll from Multan blast rose to 13, as a woman injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries in Nishtar Hospital on Monday.

Parveen Bibi, 25, belonging to Basti Khudadad, was under treatment in the hospital where she breathed her last. On the other hand, 11 persons are still being treated at the Nishtar Hospital of whom two are said to be critical.

The police have apprehended at least six suspects from the attack site who have been shifted to undisclosed location.