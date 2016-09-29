New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has threatened if they find any Pakistani artiste in India they will not spare them.

They further asked for replacement of the Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in their respective Bollywood projects, Raees and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Amey Khopkar, President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s film wing, said we do not have anything against art but the artistes who are employed in India remained mum on the attack in Uri, Indian media reported. “We gave them an ultimatum of 48 hours to leave India. You can rest assured that they have left, but if we find any Pakistani artiste, we won’t spare (them).”