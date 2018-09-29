Share:

MAIMANA:- Twenty militants, including some key Taliban members, were killed and 10 others wounded, following an Afghan Air Force-led airstrike in northern province of Faryab, an official said Friday. The A-29 warplanes pounded a militants’ base, Thursday afternoon, on the border between Qaisar and Ghormach districts, where a group of Taliban members had planned to launch an attack on the government forces’ positions, Hanif Rezai, spokesman of army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua. “Up to 20 armed fighters, including some key Taliban members, were killed and 10 others critically injured in the incident,” said Rezayee who assured of safe civilian individuals in the incident.–Xinhua

The Taliban militants fighting government forces in the area have yet to confirm or reject their fighters’ death in the incident.