rawalpindi - Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 28 lawbreakers, seven Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two most wanted besides recovering 3265 grams charras, 69 litres liquor, 20 bottles of liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds, a 32 bore pistol, a dagger and fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Morgah police netted Wahid Khan and Noor Elahi, who were ‘most wanted’ and POs in a murder case. Rawalpindi City police on the directive of CPO, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up the lawbreakers. Cantt police held Jan Muhammad for possessing 1475 grams charras. Gujar Khan Police rounded up Khalil with 450 grams charras and Shakeel on recovery of 510 grams charras. Habib was sent behind the bars for carrying 450 grams charras.

Morgah police apprehended Rizwan for possessing 10 litres liquor. Gujar Khan Police recovered 10 litres liquor from Sajid and 10 litres from the possession of Haroon. Aftab, Hayat and Sajjad were booked for possessing 10 litres, 15 litres and 20 bottles of liquor. Other accused were arrested for possessing drugs, liquor, weapons and other items.

City police held Razaq a fireworks dealer and recovered huge quantity of fireworks. Airport and Saddar Baroni in their raids rounded up four persons allegedly running illegal LPG and petrol agencies.