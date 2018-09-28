Share:

LONDON:- Coldplay makes a whopping £174,000 a day. The ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ hitmakers - comprised of Chris Martin, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion - make the hefty sum each day from their live shows and merchandising, according to accounts from their Flock of Birds Touring company. According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the company reported a turnover of £63,667,007 and a profit of £38.4million for 2017, with its activities reported as the ‘’production of live music throughout the world, excluding North America, and worldwide merchandising’’.