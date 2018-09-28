Share:

In Pakistan every passing day young women, teenager and minor girls are being the victim of sexual abuse. Sexual abuse a critical issue that is increasing by the day. But no one is serious to look in the matter seriously. Recently a 14-year-old girl was raped in Lower Dir’s Mandesh Bilambat area. It is not the first case of its kind even every day rape cases are being highlighted but many rapists go without punishment as a result the cases are increasing instead of decreasing. So the concerns authorities are requested to take a serious action against those people who are involved such cruel acts.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, September 6.