MARDAN : The goal-oriented reforms introduced by the KP government for uplift of agriculture sector would help increase per acre production of wheat crop in the province. District Director, Agriculture Department Extension Mardan, Abdul Qayyum Khan stated this while addressing farmers and growers at village Shahbaig here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said KP government’s reforms were aimed at encouraging farmers and growers to get maximum agriculture production for benefits of people. He urged farmers to concentrate on use of agricultural machinery in farming as it was imperative for increasing per acre production and saving of time. He said wheat sowing season was approaching in central Khyber Pakthunkhwa and asked farmers and growers to use latest machinery in preparation of fields to get pumper wheat crop. Abdul Qayyum said agriculture was the backbone of the economy and its constructive role in the country’s development carried significant importance.

He said Agriculture Department was working day and night to facilitate farmers. Later, issues related to problems of the area were discussed.