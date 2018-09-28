Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed grave concern over India’s increased use of brutal force against Kashmiris in India-Held Kashmir.

Speaking at the concluding session of AJK Legislative Assembly on Friday, the prime minister assured the entire Hurriyat leadership that people of Azad Kashmir are firmly standing with them in their just mission of freedom from India.

“Our goal is the same but you are offering sacrifices for liberation struggle which has no precedence in world history,” he said.

He said foreign minister has assured him that he would hold a comprehensive meeting with the Kashmiri leadership to discuss the situation obtaining in IHK.

He believed that threats of Indian army chief were to create pretext of more bloodshed in IHK.

The premier assured the residents of Muzaffarabad that government would spare no efforts in resolving the environmental hazards and smooth supply of potable water to them. He acknowledged that due to water shortage in Neelum River the temperature of Muzaffarabad city had risen.

He said that he had informed Wapda regarding water supply scheme from Noseri dam and the authority has assured him that release of water from Noseri would be enhanced.

He said his government would hold talks with Pakistan on Kuhala power project. “There is much population residing along the river hence we cannot afford to create any sort of anxiety to them,” he said. The design of Kuhala project needs to be reviewed, he remarked.

He also eulogised the performance of armed forces of the country, and said it was due to their unprecedented sacrifices that menace of terrorism had been brought down so significantly.

He said the nation has complete trust in professional skill, capabilities, experience and commitment of the armed forces which have been defending the ideological and geographical fronts of the country so successfully.

Recalling the political services rendered by his advisor late Khan Bahadar Khan the prime minister said he was one of the longest parliamentarians of this state who held different positions and served the state with strong passion, dedication and special commitment.

Late Khan had great attachment with him. When there was struggle for democracy and assembly in AJK Khan was in the forefront.

“In view of his (Khans’) commitment with the party I had announced his ticket even before creation of parliamentary board. The PM expressed hope that people of AJK would maintain the traditions and trends set by KB Khan.

He also expressed melancholy for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and said she was a pious and courageous lady who served the country for long.

It is clear from the attendance of her funeral that how popular she was in the country, he maintained.

HC VERDICT: The AJK High Court has given its verdict in favor of retired employees of Azad Jammu Kashmir Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation on Friday.

According to a press release issued from the office of Deputy Registrar AJK HC the corporation was ceased under order No. 2591-95/2011, dated 30-6-2011. The order was challenged in the High Court through a petition by retired employees of the corporation.

A single bench of HC consisting of Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiani after hearing the case has given decision in favor of the petitioners and directed the respondents to increase the pension of the of the petitioners and ensure that their arrears are also paid within a period of four months.

Sheikh Atiqur Rehman appeared as counsel for petitioners while for respondents Bashir Ahmed Mughal and Muhammad Amjad Abbasi advocates appeared in the court.