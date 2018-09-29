Share:

LAHORE - The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has elected Ali Hussam Asghar as its new senior vice chairman unopposed for the year 2018-19

Ali Hussam Asghar, who is also former executive committee member of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has pledged to work for the cause of business community. While addressing the AGM, he vowed to promote the association to new heights, thanking the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the REAP in north region. He said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the senior vice chairman for the year 2018-19.

The newly-elected SVC thanked the outgoing chairman Samee Ullah Ch and appreciated the work done by the previous managing committee. The Reap new SVC said that the former chairman and his team had tried to resolve the rice exporters issues to a great extent but challenges still remain. He also spelt out his priorities for the coming year during the annual general meeting. He said that the Reap would give priority to the issues like shortage of energy, zero-rating, high cost of doing business and shortage of skilled labour.

Ali Hussam also stressed the need to overcome the numerous challenges faced by the rice industry and assured the members that the new managing committee will continue working as a vibrant and active body, in spite of a very difficult economic environment and many hurdles faced by the industry. He vowed to continue with his efforts for the promotion of rice industry. He said that his top priority would be uninterrupted energy supply to the rice mills, resolution of tax related issues, and a favourable environment for the promotion of rice industry, especially in Punjab. He said that the REAP has decided to devise a long-term aggressive strategy to enhance rice exports.

Speaking on this occasion, Founder Group's Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik hoped that Ali Hussam would leave no stone unturned for the betterment of rice trade and those attached with this industry. He also praised the sitting chairman Samee Ullah Ch, whose term is expiring this month, for rendering invaluable services for rice trade. He hoped that Ali would take the reins right from where Samee Ullah would leave and complete the tasks being carried out by the present leadership.