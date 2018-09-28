Share:

SIALKOT-Rescue 1122 fished out the dead bodies of two alleged gamblers, who had jumped into Nullah Aik Thursday evening in a bid to avert their possible arrest by the raiding police.

In outskirts of Sialkot city, the police had raided at their den to arrest them after a tip off. The rescuers handed over the bodies of Qaisar (30) and Jehangeer (40) to their grieved families for burial. Both the victims were laid to rest in their native graveyard.

A team of Sialkot Saddar police station raided at a den for arresting a few accused while gambling. Police arrested one of them while the two deceased ran away in a bid to avert their possible arrest.

During the police chase, they jumped into flooded Nullah Aik and drowned. According to the local people, the police officials watched the accused while drowning into the Nullah Aik. Some local people tried to save them from drowning but they drowned.

Then the police released the third accused and went back to the Sialkot Saddar police station. Rescuers were called in, who launched a search operation in the flooded Nullah. They fished out the bodies.

Earlier, the grieved families of the drowned persons staged anti-police demonstration by placing the bodies in village’s Chowk before their burial. They chanted slogans against police. They urged Inspector General of Police Punjab Tahir and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani to take stern legal action against the police officials.

When contacted, the concerned officials of Sialkot Saddar police station said that the grieved families have refused to take “any legal action” against police, as the families have “patched up” with police. On the other side, the families said that they wanted to take action against police as they had not yet patched up with police.

Police have arrested four accused Nasir, Imran, Qasim and Khalid for doing one-wheeling on their motorcycles in various parts of Sialkot city here today. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Ch Arshad was elected unopposed as Chairman of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) during its annual elections. Saadat Ali and Jawad Khalid were elected unopposed as senior vice chairman and vice chairman of PSGMEA, respectively…#

The newly elected cabinet of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will swear in during SCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held today (Saturday). Khawaja Masud Akhtar was elected unopposed as SCCI President, while, Waqas Akram Awan and Aamir Hameed Bhatti were elected unopposed as SVP and VP of SCCI respectively during annual elections. SCCI’s former Presidents, SVPs and VPs will also attended SCCI’s AGM scheduled to be held at SCCI Auditorium here today (Saturday).

Sialkot Cantt police have registered a case against accused Rana Khalid and his other family members for killing his wife Misbah, 38, mother of four children, by brutally torturing.

Victim Misbah Bibi’s brother Iftikhar Ahmed told the police that the accused and in-laws killed her and later staged drama of her suicide. Police handed over dead body to victim’s grieved family for burial after autopsy. Police have arrested accused husband Rana Khalid, in this case. Further investigations were underway.