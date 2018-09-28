Share:

Faisalabad-The All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) has expressed dissatisfaction over delay in the implementation of the decision recently made by the government to reduce gas prices and ensure equality of rates for five major export oriented sectors of the country.

The APTPMA chief said that the govt had accepted their genuine demands and point of view. However, he added, delay in implementation of the positive steps was creating disappointment amongst the industrialists and business community. These views were expressed by Mian Aftab Ahmed, Acting Chairman APTPMA through a press statement issued by APTPMA Head Office Secretariat, Faisalabad

Expressing his point of view, he said that it had been learnt through press and media that the govt had approved reduction in gas prices for export-oriented and zero-rated textile sectors. It is also learnt that electricity prices are also being reduced for the industry which are the good and right steps which show industry-friendly policy of the govt, he said. He said that value-added textile processing industry was one of the most revenue-generating, labour-intensive and export-oriented sector of textile industry which was facing huge hardship and its closures due to energy crisis and loadshedding for about last decade.

“These right steps and positive decisions by the govt will be helpful to reduce cost of production of our industry, keep industry wheel running, jobs creation and massive increase in our export and economy,” said Mian Aftab Ahmed. “Other big factors which have made our industry uncompetitive are electricity rates, delay in sales tax refund claims, GIDC chronic issues faced by our members since 2010-12 as huge amounts of additional bills were paid by them, matter of GIDC is running in courts and still to be resolved.”

He added, “Besides all these factors our industry is also facing imposition of various local taxes, levy of duty on basic raw material. Our members in Karachi are facing shortage of water and its high prices. All these factors have increased our cost of production.” He demanded the govt reduce electricity prices as of gas prices and flatrate in the country.

He demanded to the govt for issuance of requisite notifications of reduction in gas and electricity prices for textile zero-rated sector forthwith. The APTPMA chief also congratulated all newly elected presidents, chairmen and office-bearers of Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Associations of the country.

CELEBRATIONS: The International Peace Week celebrations at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad concluded on Friday. Under which, different competitions including speech, essay writings, declamation, photography, and painting competitions were arranged.

The contests were organized by Senior Tutor Office and University Scouts from September 24 to 28. The concluding session was chaired by Dean Animal Husbandry, while Dr Muhammad Sajjad, Senior Tutor Dr Athar Javed, Dr Ahmad Sattar, Dr Sajid Sohail and Dr Tahir Siddque also addressed on the occasion.

The first position in the essay competitions was clinched by Tehreem Rana from DVM while Rameen a student of BS Human Nutrition and Dietetics (HND) got the second and Iqrar Aslam from BS HND secured the third position. In the English Declamation, Maheem bagged the first position while Zeeshan Abid and Sara got the second and third positions respectively. In the Urdu Declamation, Kasb secured the first position while Sana Ullah and Sohail Ahmad got the second and third positions respectively. In the photography, Ahmad Mehmood stood first Sadia Masood got the second and Danyal Ahmad secured third positions.