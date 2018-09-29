Share:

LAHORE (PR): Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Ermolovich, who was accompanied by Mrs Tatiana Kazimirskaya as well as the Counsellor on economic cooperation of the Belarusian Embassy Vladimir Papsuev, visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and had a productive meeting with CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana. They discussed matters of business and trade and the possibilities pertaining to investment and trade between the two countries.

The ambassador remarked that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus have progressed rapidly over the past two years and will grow further with time. Ambassador showed keen interest in broadening trade with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to expand bilateral trade and economic relations in multiple fields.

CEO PBIT welcomed the Ambassador and stated that this visit is reflective of the increasing ties between Pakistan and Belarus and will certainly provide impetus to further expand bilateral relations in various sectors especially economic, trade & commerce, investment and other areas of mutual interest. His excellency was briefed on the operations of PBIT. Investment opportunities and further avenues in the province of Punjab were discussed in detail. Burana told that there is immense scope for increasing bilateral trade and instituting joint ventures between the two regions. The sectors like farm implements, agricultural products, I.T. and forestry industry were identified as the priority sectors for collaboration.

PBIT shared information on the above mentioned areas and assured provision of maximum facilities. Furthermore it was discussed that Punjab has potential for setting up of tractor assembling plant which can benefit the local farmers as well as the investors of Belarus.

PBIT team proposed to organize Web Conferences so that potential business communities can interact and collaborate to bolster trade between respective regions. Observing the interest in agriculture as well as agro based products,

Burana informed the ambassador that Punjab is Pakistan’s agricultural heartland and is open for collaboration in exploring joint ventures in the prospective sectors.

With a view to achieve concrete results, specific pitch books as well as proposals regarding to collaboration in forestry will be shared with Belarus Embassy. The two countries ensured effective interaction through permanent mechanism of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.