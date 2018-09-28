Share:

Bahawalpur -The Punjab chief minister has taken took notice of the medicine theft in Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and formed a committee under the supervision of District Health Officer for the investigation into the matter.

A citizen named Adnan had written a complaint to CM Punjab stating that in BVH’s Medical Ward 2 medicines are stolen and then sold to private medical stores and clinics. He accused Hospital’s Sanitary Inspector Chaudhry Munawar and Ward Boy Asif Masih of being involved in the case.

The CM issued the orders and formed the three-member committee under the supervision of DHO Dr Zeeshan Rauf. It includes Deputy Drug Controller Bahawalpur sadder and District Sanitary Inspector.

DHO Dr Zeeshan Rauf said that investigation will be conducted on merit and without any biasness and no leniency will be forwarded to the people involved.

Meanwhile, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur’s Kidney Centre has been allowed to conduct kidney transplantation. After start of the process soon, the patients will not have to travel to Lahore or Karachi for the transplantation.

Getting clearance for the kidney transplantation at the Kidney Centre Bahawalpur is a very good news for the people of South Punjab and in this regard Principal Quaid e Azam Medical College Dr Javed Iqbal, Incharge Kidney Center Dr Shafqat Tabbasum and Transplant Surgeon Dr Salman Arshad and Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal played a very important role in making it possible.